Cybersecurity company could bring 130 jobs to Broomfield

DENVER — A Virginia-based cybersecurity company was offered just more than $2 million in tax incentives on Thursday by the Colorado Economic Development Commission to set up shop in Broomfield County and create 130 new jobs.

The company, referred to by the EDC and staff with Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade staff as Project Stronghold, aims to “protect the U.S. and transform the way their clients meet critical challenges by combining superior talent with cutting-edge technical solutions to ensure mission success,” according to an OEDIT memo.

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies OEDIT is recruiting until incentives are accepted. Evidence suggests Project Stronghold could be Invictus International Consulting LLC.

Should Project Stronghold accept the incentives, the company would expand into Broomfield to “provide cybersecurity and internet service provider engineering and operations support to a U.S. government customer,” according to OEDIT.

In exchange for the tax break, the company would pledge to create 130 new full-time jobs at a minimum average annual wage of $110,760. Roles would include administrators, analysts, engineers, managers and technicians.

Here’s why Project Stronghold could be Invictus:

According to OEDIT, Project Stronghold is an Alexandria, Virginia-based company founded in 2014. Both of those facts also apply to Invictus.

The language used by OEDIT to describe Project Stronghold’s mission closely resembles verbiage on Invictus’ website.

A company representative identified only as Nick briefly addressed the EDC via Zoom on Thursday; Invictus’ chief operating officer is named Nicholas Andersen.

Nick said he expects Colorado to be a “strong partner” in Project Stonghold’s expansion efforts.

“We know that with the strong workforce in Colorado, this will be a fantastic opportunity,” he said.