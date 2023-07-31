Larimer marks construction milestones at Ranch Events Complex

LOVELAND — Visitors to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo will experience new roadways and structures alongside the traditional corn dogs and carnival rides.

The 20-year-old Ranch Events Complex has relocated its main roadway, Arena Circle, and added three new internal roads to improve access to the complex. Fair and PRCA Rodeo attendees will benefit from two new ingress and egress points from Fairgrounds Avenue; the relocated Arena Circle and Andalusian Drive.

“We are excited to welcome exhibitors and visitors to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo to see what we’ve been working on this year,” Conor McGrath, director of The Ranch, said in a prepared statement. “This is the first step of many improvements to The Ranch Events Complex that will support the growing needs of the Larimer County community.”

The relocation of Arena Circle was designed to improve traffic flow throughout the complex and enhance the safety of visitors. The improvements are designed to provide better access and parking coordination during concurrent events and allow for expanding the core campus to accommodate future buildings. Crews also finished work on interior roads, including Richard Rule Road and Show Ring roads and Clydesdale Parkway, to provide easy access to specific buildings and parking areas.

The former Arena Circle is now a service road.

The new Arena Circle was part of Phases 1 and 2 of the voter-approved and community-driven master plan. The remaining construction projects for these two phases are currently slated for completion in January and include construction of the new 4-H, Youth, and Community Livestock Arena; expansion of the MAC Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena and new outdoor riding arena; increased vehicle and trailer parking; improvements to the maintenance and storage facilities; and development of a new campground with RV hookups for events.

Phases 1 and 2 are just the beginning of the expansion and improvements coming to The Ranch. Future phases include plans for expanded trade show facilities, a new sports complex with ice sheets, construction of a new events center with increased capacity and flexibility, and evaluation of the current event center for potential renovation or repurposing.