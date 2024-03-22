Event series returns to downtown Loveland in May

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown District’s One Sweet Summer event series will return to The Foundry Plaza this year, running from mid May through the end of August.

Kicking off May 18, the variety of free events will include activities, classes and concerts. Free parking will be available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage.

Along with family-friendly live music from regional bands, the Loveland Downtown District will

host weekly fitness classes on Saturdays, Kids’ Days in the Foundry Plaza on Wednesdays, an Ice Cream Festival, weekly Wednesday Night concerts and a two-day bluegrass festival as well as classic-car and live blues shows. The event series will also feature local artists, food vendors and downtown craft breweries.

The 2024 schedule includes:

Blues & Cruise Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

Bluegrass & Brews Festival, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 and 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Ice Cream Festival, 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26.

Kids on the Plaza, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12-Aug. 7.

Fitness on the Plaza yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 15-Aug 31.

Wednesday concerts, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 10-Aug. 28.

Symphony on the Plaza, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from annual investor partners FNBO, Xfinity, Natural Grocers and Breeze Thru Car Wash, as well as sponsor iHeart Media. OBC Wine Project is the official beverage sponsor.

The Loveland Downtown District is a collaboration between three nonprofit organizations supporting downtown: Loveland Downtown Partnership, Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Business Alliance.