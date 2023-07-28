Panel to eye Northern Colorado wildfire, flood strategies

FORT COLLINS — Local and state officials and other leaders will share experiences with recent wildfires and post-wildfire flooding at an event scheduled for Wednesday that will be free and open to the public in person or via Zoom.

The event will begin with an open house for in-person participants beginning at 4:30 p.m.. The program will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the first-floor hearing room at the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

Participants will include Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally, Boulder County Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann, Colorado State Forester Matt McCombs and Larimer County Director of Emergency Management Lori Hodges.

A presentation on wildfire response and evacuation considerations will be given by Capt. Ian Stewart of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A community-partnership panel composed of the Poudre River Coalition Watershed, Larimer Conservation District, Big Thompson Watershed Coalition, Estes Valley Watershed Coalition and Peaks to People will also be offered, followed by a presentation from the Glacier View Fire Adapted Community Alliance.