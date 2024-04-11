Larimer to present update on water master plan

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County Community Development officials will present an update in May on the county’s Water Master Plan Project.

The open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carter Lake meeting room on the first floor of the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

Although Larimer County is not a water provider, it collaborates with the public and its partners on the master plan to use current and future water resources wisely. Water resources in the West are critical for the region’s prosperity, health, tourism, agriculture and economic well-being, and the open house will update the public on the plan’s progress over the past year in these and other areas, especially in light of the fact that increased population in Larimer County and Northern Colorado has strained both land and water resources for agricultural and municipal use.

The Water Master Plan Project began in mid-2023 after a previous Regional Water Study and other water resource events throughout Larimer County to produce a “vision and goals’ draft for the master plan.