Rail expansion to highlight transportation summit

LONGMONT – The prospects for expansion of commuter rail will be among topics in the spotlight during Louisville-based Commuting Solutions’ upcoming seventh Sustainable Transportation Summit, the group said Tuesday.

The summit, to be held from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30 at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, will include a keynote address from Julie Meredith, assistant secretary for urban mobility, access and mega-programs for the Washington Department of Transportation. The meeting will also feature a look at Oregon’s Transportation and Growth Management and Climate Friendly and Equitable Cities programs, aimed at bringing new perspectives to the conversation in Colorado about land use and transportation.

The expansion of rail in Colorado is a high priority of the Polis administration as well as a hot topic in the northwest Denver metro region. Voters in 2006 approved taxes for the Regional Transportation District’s “FasTracks” program that, among other things, promised to extend commuter rail to Boulder and Longmont, but the 2008 recession, railroad access fees and other issues put the project on indefinite hold.

Other speakers will include Longmont Mayor Joan Peck; Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy; state Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster; Chris McShane, Commuting Solutions board chair and senior vice president of InBank; Dennis Newman, Amtrak’s executive vice president for strategy, planning and accessibility; Andy Karsian, general manager, Front Range Passenger Rail District; David Singer, assistant director of passenger rail, Colorado Department of Transportation; John E. Putnam, former general counsel, U.S. Department of Transportation; and Evan Manvel, climate mitigation planner, Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.Tickets for admission, which will include a breakfast, are $100 for Commuting Solutions members, $140 for nonmembers and $150 on the day of the event; they can be purchased online at commutingsolutions.org.