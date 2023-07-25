Blackbelly, Santo team eyes tapas concept at the Reve

BOULDER — The restaurant group behind artisanal butcher shop and eatery Blackbelly and New Mexican restaurant Santo plans to open Panza Negra, a tapas concept, at The Reve, a new mixed-use development in central Boulder built about a year and half ago.

Boulder’s Planning Board is set to hold a use-review hearing for the restaurant at 3000 Pearl Parkway on Tuesday evening.

Panza Negra, which means “black belly” in Spanish, is planned to open in a 2,446-square-foot space that’s been vacant since The Reve was completed in 2022, according to city planning documents. The space has a 962-square-foot outdoor patio and can accommodate 71 seats inside and 66 outside. Daily hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to midnight, with the patio closing at 10 p.m.

Chef Hosea Rosenberg, winner of the fifth season of Bravo TV’s Top Chef in 2009, launched Blackbelly in 2014 and Santo about three years later.

Panza Negra’s ownership team “hopes to bring similar success to this new location,” according to a memo from the applicant to the Boulder planning staff. “The operator has also proven itself with quality management already in the area.”

The new restaurant at The Reve will “be a Spanish tapas restaurant that will have a flexible service model of fast casual service in the morning and lunch and a transition to more full service in the evening.”

The Reve, developed by Southern Land Co., includes about 250 apartments, 24,500 square feet of retail and hospitality space and more than 120,000 square feet of office space spread across six acres.

Southern Land Co. sold off the apartments to a series of holding companies operated by Carlsbad, California-based Virtu Investments in 2021 for more than $151 million, one of that year’s richest multi-family deals in Boulder County. In the fall of 2021, Google leased 125,000 square feet of office space at The Reve.