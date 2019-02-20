Mixed-use development Reve Boulder breaks ground

BOULDER — Real estate development firm Southern Land Company has broken ground on Reve Boulder, a mixed-use residential and commercial project near Google’s Pearl Street campus in Boulder.

The project will include 242 apartments, 24,500 square feet of retail space and more than 120,000 square feet of office space spread across six acres, according to a Southern Land news release.

“We worked hard to design something that will be a perfect fit for the Boulder community and will integrate well with the city as a whole,” said Michael McNally, Southern’s senior vice president of multifamily development, said in a prepared statement. “We envision Reve Boulder as a place where Boulder residents will not only work and shop but gather for community events, festivals and other outdoor activities.”

Construction is expected to be complete by 2020.