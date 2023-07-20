EPA brings Cotter back to clean up Superfund site

CANON CITY — A spill at the Cotter Mill superfund site south of Canon City has brought the company responsible for the polluted site back into the mix to help clean it up, according to a report in the Colorado Sun.

The site, which contains 5 million tons of radioactive waste from the processing of uranium ore, was closed down but not before it affect nearby neighborhoods. At one time, the operating company processed waste from the Manhattan Project of World War II.