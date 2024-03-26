Data centers put pressure on state’s climate goals
As computer users gather and save more information, much of it ends up in the cloud at data centers. Colorado is seeing a spike in demand for online storage, which means more data storage companies locate here.
Those data centers require more and more electricity to run and cool them, thus putting pressure on the state’s climate goals, according to a report in the Colorado Sun.
