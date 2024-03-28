Tribal nations seek larger role in Colorado River talks
Native Americans in the Colorado River basin want a more meaningful seat at the table as the upper and lower river basin states negotiate future use of the river.
The Colorado Sun reported that if federal officials want tribal support, the tribes need to be paid to conserve and that tribal use of the river’s water needs to be protected.
