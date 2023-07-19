Vita Inclinata acquires Oregon-based Air Rescue Systems 

BROOMFIELD — Vita Inclinata Inc., a developer of aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, has acquired Oregon-based helicopter response, training and equipment provider Air Rescue Systems Corp.

“By combining their extensive resources and expertise, Vita Aerospace (the specialized aerospace division of Vita Inclinata Technologies) and Air Rescue Systems are poised to provide comprehensive training techniques and facilities, cutting-edge equipment, and innovative technology to a broader range of organizations operating in emergency response environments,” Broomfield-based Vita Incinata said in a news release. “The partnership enables them to serve a larger community, equipping them with the essential tools and skills required to execute successful missions.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am thrilled to join forces with Vita Aerospace, combining our resources and expertise to create a larger safety ecosystem for the emergency response community,” ARS president Bob Cockell said in the release. “Together, we aim to provide Total Team Solutions for training and equipment to an even greater number of organizations and markets, ensuring enhanced safety and effectiveness in critical missions.”