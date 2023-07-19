Vita Inclinata acquires Oregon-based Air Rescue Systems
BROOMFIELD — Vita Inclinata Inc., a developer of aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, has acquired Oregon-based helicopter response, training and equipment provider Air Rescue Systems Corp.
“By combining their extensive resources and expertise, Vita Aerospace (the specialized aerospace division of Vita Inclinata Technologies) and Air Rescue Systems are poised to provide comprehensive training techniques and facilities, cutting-edge equipment, and innovative technology to a broader range of organizations operating in emergency response environments,” Broomfield-based Vita Incinata said in a news release. “The partnership enables them to serve a larger community, equipping them with the essential tools and skills required to execute successful missions.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“I am thrilled to join forces with Vita Aerospace, combining our resources and expertise to create a larger safety ecosystem for the emergency response community,” ARS president Bob Cockell said in the release. “Together, we aim to provide Total Team Solutions for training and equipment to an even greater number of organizations and markets, ensuring enhanced safety and effectiveness in critical missions.”
BROOMFIELD — Vita Inclinata Inc., a developer of aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, has acquired Oregon-based helicopter response, training and equipment provider Air Rescue Systems Corp.
“By combining their extensive resources and expertise, Vita Aerospace (the specialized aerospace division of Vita Inclinata Technologies) and Air Rescue Systems are poised to provide comprehensive training techniques and facilities, cutting-edge equipment, and innovative technology to a broader range of organizations operating in emergency response environments,” Broomfield-based Vita Incinata said in a news release. “The partnership enables them to serve a larger community, equipping them with the essential tools and skills required to execute successful…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.