Survey ranks University of Colorado among top schools for startup creation

2021 aerial view of Boulder and the CU Boulder campus. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER — The University of Colorado is the fifth-best university system in the United States for startup creation, according to a recent survey from the Association of University Startup Manager Inc., or AUTM.

“This recent success reflects CU’s strategic imperatives to lead, innovate and impact,” the university said in a blog post announcing the survey results.

The CU system launched 25 startups in 2021, the year the AUTM survey analyzed.

“CU’s leadership position in startup creation reflects the university’s commitment to innovation and to translating our research in a way that transforms lives with new solutions for health, clean energy, sustainability and other important challenges,” Bryn Rees, associate vice chancellor for research and innovation and managing director for Venture Partners at CU Boulder, said in the blog post.