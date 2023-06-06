New leader hired at No Barriers USA

FORT COLLINS — No Barriers USA, the Fort Collins-based nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for military veterans and other people with disabilities to overcome physical challenges, has hired Pat Murray as its new executive director.

Murray most recently held leadership positions at YMCA of Greater Seattle.

“Pat’s passion for fundraising and working with underserved communities makes him uniquely qualified to serve No Barriers in this role,” No Boundaries co-founder Erik Weihenmayer said in a news release. “He’s an exceptional people leader, and will be an incredible asset to our No Barriers movement.”

With Murray’s hire, interim executive director Sherri Kroonenberg will rejoin NB’s board of directors.

“We are extremely appreciative to Sherri for her authentic, strategic leadership and invaluable dedication to No Barriers,” board chairman Steve Clouthier said in the release. “As we celebrate our 20th year of impact, we are delighted to welcome her back to the board as we continue our important mission of expanding our community for more decades to come.”