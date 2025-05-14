Leadership Fort Collins graduates 42nd class

FORT COLLINS — Members of the 2024-2025 Leadership Fort Collins class have graduated from the course and will receive their diplomas Thursday at the Rio Grande Agave Room.

Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of the community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to its betterment.

Thirty-one current and emerging leaders from throughout the Fort Collins area — a diverse mix of professions with representatives from education, large and small business, not-for-profits and government — were selected to participate in the 2024-2025 program, which began last September. Participants came together on the second Thursday of each month for a day-long session to learn more about team building, government and transportation, economy and the environment, education, social capital, state government, health and emergency service providers and social infrastructure.

SPONSORED CONTENT

In addition to attending nine all-day educational sessions, members of the class were also challenged to complete a service-learning project in the community. The 2024-2025 Leadership Fort Collins class planned and produced five different projects.

The graduating members include: Carisa Akrish, ServPro of Fort Collins and Loveland; Brian Allen, UCHealth; Stephanie Anderson, Town of Wellington; Karla Baise, Odell Brewing Co. and OBC Wine Project; Josh Beard, Liquor Store Services Inc. (Mulberry Max and Bullfrog Wine/Spirits; Kiersten Chuven, Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County; Amanda Clayton, TGTHR; Brooke Corbel, Food Bank for Larimer County; Holly Coulehan, City of Fort Collins; Amanda Crose, Virtuous Cycle Coaching; Laura Culleton, Larimer County; Kelli Davison, Colorado State University; Sean Duffy, Impact Financial Strategies; Gabriel Dunbar, Saunders Construction; Megan Harvey, Crossroads Safehouse; Chad Hayes, Professional Engineering Consultants; Alan Hirsch, Alan Hirsch LLC; Michelle Kimble, Hydrate IV Bar; Lindsey Miller, Brinkman Construction Inc.; Paula Ordaz, Fort Collins Rescue Mission; Jesse Patton, Independent Financial; Ashley Ray, UCHealth; Tiffani Sargent, Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes; Justin Schwendeman-Curtis, CSU; Lindsey Singleton, Otter Products LLC; Danielle Stenger, 3Hopeful Hearts; Alexandra Valenti, Larimer County Human and Economic Health; Tricia Vincent, Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County; Joseph Christopher Voss, GHPhipps Construction Co.; Zach Ware, Cheba Hut; and Joe Wimmer, City of Fort Collins.

“The Chamber is thrilled to be able to produce this important program for our area,” Ann Hutchison, CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a prepared statement. “The individuals graduating this year are second to none and will be impacting our community in very mighty ways. They are leadership personified.

The graduation ceremony will include recognition of individual class members and a keynote address by Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. The event is sponsored by UCHealth, EPS Group and Hot Corner Concepts.

“We are excited to announce a new partnership between the Fort Collins Area Chamber and Colorado State University School of Business to offer tuition benefits to graduates of Leadership Fort Collins,” Hutchison said. “We look forward to expanding the opportunity for our Leadership Fort Collins alumni to continue their learning and leadership quest with a valued partner. We’ll be reaching out directly to alumni to help them utilize this new, valuable benefit.”

The program was produced by the Fort Collins Area Chamber with assistance from a steering committee and The Place Setting Co.Applications for the 2025-2026 Leadership Fort Collins program will be available in July. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or applying should contact Hutchison at 970-482-3746 or [email protected].

on Facebook on LinkedIn