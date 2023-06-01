Denver getting economic assist from Nuggets’ run

DENVER – As the Nuggets prepare to take to the Ball Arena court Thursday night for the first game of a best-of-seven National Basketball Association championship round – the franchise’s first trip to the finals – they’re already leaving a trail of economic boosts for the Denver area.

Meredith Moon, chief economist for the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., told The Denver Post that the upcoming games, both home and away, are expected to generate a total of $17 million to $25 million in direct economic benefits for Denver and its surroundings, based on a six-game series that’s the norm. She said the indirect economic gains, for things such as transactions between businesses, could total up to four times that.