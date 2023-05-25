Panorama opens eye-surgery clinic in Erie

ERIE – Fort Collins-based Panorama Eyecare, a physician-led management services organization that bills itself as the largest comprehensive eye-care group in the Rocky Mountain region, has opened a Boulder Eye Surgeons location – its third – in the Erie Medical Center at 101 Erie Parkway.

The Erie location will also add oculoplastic and cosmetic service lines thanks to the addition of Dr. Jonathan Noguchi to its staff. Noguchi is a fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeon who specializes in both functional and cosmetic surgeries of the eyelid, tear duct and orbit, including reconstruction after skin-cancer removal and Botox.

Dr. Kevin Cuevas, a cornea and cataract specialist who is chief physician at the Erie location, said the facility “will specialize in many forms of vision surgery and treatment with a specific focus on glaucoma, cornea care, specialty contact-lens fitting and oculoplastic and cosmetic surgery.”

“We are excited to continue our expansion in the Boulder/Front Range market and improve access to world-class eye care,” said Dr. Patrick Arnold, Panorama’s chief medical officer. “Our organization, and this beautiful region where we are privileged to practice, provide a desirable destination for great eye-care providers. We are thrilled to have Dr. Noguchi join our team.”Panorama Eyecare has 16 locations, more than 50 providers and more than 500 team members along the urban corridor from Cheyenne to Colorado Springs. Its January acquisition of Haas Vision Center in Colorado Springs marked its first foray south of the Northern Front Range. Last September, it acquired 20/20 Vision Center in Fort Collins as well as a clinic in Evergreen.