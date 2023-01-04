Panorama Eyecare acquires Colorado Springs practice

FORT COLLINS – Panorama Eyecare, a physician-led management services organization, has acquired Haas Vision Center in Colorado Springs as its first partner clinic south of Northern Colorado and the Denver metropolitan area.

Fort Collins-based Panorama’s reach now extends from Wyoming south to Colorado Springs and west to Frisco.

“We are excited to welcome Haas Vision Center to the Panorama Eyecare organization and to expand our network south of the Front Range,” said Dr. Patrick Arnold, Panorama’s chief medical officer, in a prepared statement. “Our expansion to Colorado Springs increases our presence along the Front Range and into a new market with an established, trusted practice.”

Haas Vision Center, at 6760 Corporate Drive, Suite 180, near Interstate 25’s Woodmen Road interchange in north Colorado Springs, is a full-service ophthalmology practice led by Drs. Michael Haas and David Davis focused on preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions of the eye, including cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye and more.

“By joining Panorama Eyecare, we are enhancing the experience for our patients and becoming part of a growing organization that is delivering an elevated experience in every way,” said Haas. “The partnership we have forged with Panorama Eyecare will help us deliver superior services to our customers and an exceptional working environment for our team members.”

Panorama continues to seek other partnerships, and has asked those clinics that may be interested to contact Dan Karpel at dkarpel@panoramaeyecare.com.

Panorama has 16 locations, more than 50 providers and more than 500 team members.