Colorado Visiting Nurse Association combines with GoldLeaf HomeHealth

ARVADA — The Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, an Arvada-based provider of home health care, will combine with GoldLeaf HomeHealth, an agency based in Centennial.

The combined agency will be based in Arvada, with GoldLeaf HomeHealth’s staff and patients integrated into the Colorado VNA network.

Colorado VNA is part of the nonprofit Care Synergy network and provides home health care, hospice, wellness and other services along the Front Range.

“This move will strengthen Colorado VNA, benefiting patients, and employees as well as referring providers and facilities,” Tim Bowen, president and CEO of the Care Synergy network, said in a written statement. “The transition will be smooth while expanding the continuum of care offered throughout Colorado VNA’s service area.”

Colorado VNA president Julie Nunley, who will continue in her role as president of the expanded organization, said she welcomed the integration of GoldLeaf.

“They epitomize a steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of home health and wellness care to every individual and family they have served,” she said. “This aligns seamlessly with the rich legacy of Colorado VNA.”

GoldLeaf HomeHealth’s former CEO, David Geras said joining forces with Colorado VNA made sense.

“Colorado VNA boasts a distinguished community legacy spanning more than 130 years, making the decision to join them a logical progression for GoldLeaf HomeHealth,” he said. “This collaboration ensures that we can continue to offer our patients and their families the highest levels of clinical expertise and an extensive range of care options synonymous with Colorado VNA’s reputation. I am thrilled to join forces with the highly skilled GoldLeaf HomeHealth team and contribute to the growth of Colorado VNA, one of the state’s largest home health, hospice, wellness, and CAPABLE agencies.”