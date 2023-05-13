Alternatives to Violence seeks entries for art exhibition

LOVELAND — Alternatives to Violence has partnered with the Artworks Center for Contemporary Art to produce a new art exhibition and help support survivors of domestic violence in the area.

Titled “Domestic Violence: An Artist’s Perspective,” the exhibition will showcase artwork from regional artists that convey their interpretation or message about domestic violence.

“We hope to tap into our strong arts community to develop a compelling and unique exhibition,” Rose Marie Massaro, communication and development manager for Alternatives to Violence, said in a written statement. “We want this exhibition to prompt discussion of a topic that is difficult to talk about, while also giving artists the opportunity to display their work to the community.”

Submissions will be judged by Sarah E. LaBarre, executive director and curator for Artworks Center for Contemporary Art. Submission is free and should be received no later than June 2. All forms of media will be considered. Participation details and timeline can be found at alternativestoviolence.org/events/an-artists-perspective/.

“Domestic Violence: An Artist’s Perspective” will be on display Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 N. Railroad Ave. in Loveland. A cocktail reception, open to the public, will be held Friday, July 7 from 5 to 7 pm.