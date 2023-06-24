BBB seeks nominations for Torch Awards

Nominations are open for the 2024 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

Nominations are due by 4:30 p.m., July 17, 2023.

The Torch Awards for Ethics in Northern Colorado and Wyoming will be awarded on April 23, 2024, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The 2024 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics will also include recognition of the next class of BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship winners and the second annual Northern Colorado Torch Award for Ethical Leadership honoree.

Members of the public, community leaders, businesses, and nonprofits can nominate ethical organizations in Northern Colorado and Wyoming for the award, including their own organization. To be eligible for the Torch Award for Ethics, an organization must:

Be in business for at least three years.

Be in good standing with BBB.

Be free from government action.

If a nonprofit organization, be accredited through BBB’s free Charity Review process.

Businesses and nonprofits that are nominated will be informed of the nomination and invited to complete a Nominee Selection Form. The questionnaire asks for details about the nature of the business or nonprofit, as well as basic questions about the ethical foundations of the organization.

Each organization will be vetted to ensure they meet the minimum qualifications. Those that pass vetting will then have their Nominee Selection Form reviewed by a Torch Nominee Selection Committee. The committee will select the business and nonprofit candidates that will be invited to prepare a full application for the 2024 Torch Awards for Ethics.

Candidates selected by the Torch Nominee Selection Committee will have the opportunity to work with BBB Ethics Scholar interns to prepare their full applications. Ethics Scholar interns are upper-class students from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Wyoming. To nominate an organization, including a self nomination of your own business or nonprofit, complete this nomination form. For more information about the Torch Award program, contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens at jami@wynco.bbb.org or at 970-488-2048.