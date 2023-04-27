Leeds names Khatri as CU’s first endowed dean

Vijay Khatri

BOULDER – The Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder has named Vijay Khatri as the Rustandy Endowed Dean of the business school, effective July 1.

Khatri will hold the first named endowed deanship at CU Boulder, supported by a $5 million gift by Tandeen Rustandy.

The university announced Khatri’s appointment on Thursday. He will succeed Sharon Matusik, who left CU Boulder last June to become the dean of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Khatri serves as executive associate dean for strategy, innovation and technology at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business on the Bloomington campus. There, he spearheads the business school’s global education initiatives as well as the underlying systems for those processes.

“Dr. Khatri demonstrates a deep and compelling understanding of the critical interrelationship between promoting a strong and welcoming culture and developing strong academic programs,” said CU Boulder Provost Russell Moore in a prepared statement. “He articulates a vision that is truly consistent with Leeds’ focus on ethics and social responsibility.”

As an academic leader, Khatri has a strong record of achievement in student success; research and scholarship; diversity, equity and inclusion; and community engagement. His professional expertise focuses on the information economy and spans design, management, governance and use of data repositories.

“The Leeds School of Business is known worldwide as a vibrant learning organization for creating impactful research and developing transformational leaders,” Khatri said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of the remarkable leaders whose work have made Leeds a leading national school of business and a center of innovation. This is truly the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Khatri earned his doctorate at the University of Arizona, a master’s degree in management from the University of Bombay and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Malaviya National Institute of Technology.

The Rustandy Endowed Deanship provides additional resources for the dean to create and execute a vision that continues the school’s growth trajectory. As dean, Khatri will have complete discretion over the use of these funds.