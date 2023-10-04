Purdue dean named CSU provost, executive vice president

The Administration Building at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS — Marion Underwood, dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences and distinguished professor of psychological sciences at Purdue University in Indiana, has been hired as Colorado State University’s provost and executive vice president.

She will start on Jan. 1, 2024 in a role that establishes her as CSU’s chief academic officer and as the second in command within the university administration.

“As a renowned scholar and accomplished academic administrator who is grounded in the land grant tradition, Underwood will provide academic vision and leadership as we continue to elevate CSU as a leading land grant university,” Parsons said in a prepared statement.

Jan Nerger will continue to serve as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs until Underwood starts. After Jan. 1, 2024, she will resume her position as dean of the CSU College of Natural Sciences and member of the university’s executive leadership team.