Nonprofits  August 14, 2023

Rockers Metallica donate $100K to Front Range Community College students

BizWest Staff

All Within My Hands, a foundation formed by members of the metal band Metallica, recently donated $100,000 to help Front Range Community College students pay for their schooling. 

The donation was made through the foundation’s Metallica Scholars Initiative, or MSI, and will be directed toward students in FRCC’s Center for Integrated Manufacturing.

“These funds will help our students pay for — and succeed in — several of FRCC’s critical career-technical education programs,” FRCC president Colleen Simpson said in a prepared statement. “With this support from All Within My Hands, we’ll be able to give our Metallica Scholars the support they need to get into the Colorado workforce in high-paying, high-tech jobs.”

