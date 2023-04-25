Six-story timber building tops out in Denver

DENVER — Co-developers Hines Interests LP, Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc. and McCaffery Inc., have topped out T3 RiNo, a six-story, 235,000-square-foot timber office building in Denver’s River North Art District.

The building, expected to be completed in late 2023, features “a refined industrial, heavy-timber-structured design incorporating art to pay homage to both Denver’s historic brick and timber buildings, and to the city’s vibrant and rapidly evolving art district. The building’s timber design is not only 100% renewable, recyclable, and non-toxic, it also supports innovation, connection and well-being, placing the tenant experience at the forefront,” the companies said in a press statement.

The timber comes from black spruce from a Canadian boreal forest. Timber sequesters carbon, or stores it, thus leaving a reduced environmental impact.

Building features include 43,000 square-foot office floor plates, exposed wood, open layouts, 12-foot ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Common areas are hospitality-driven, and each floor features private outdoor terraces that integrate the outdoors into tenant workspaces. The ground floor includes 17,000 square feet of retail space. Hines also has a non-timber project under construction in Loveland.