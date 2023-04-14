Seafood restaurant coming to southwest Longmont

LONGMONT – A seafood-centered restaurant is planned for southwest Longmont in a space recently vacated by a Mad Greens salad eatery.

According to a posting at the site at 2341 Clover Basin Drive, The Juicy Seafood, which also has locations in Parker and Colorado Springs, received a permit March 29 for Denver-based Empire Developed Construction LLC to begin renovation in the space.

Its location is west of Hover Street and north of Colorado Highway 119 in a development owned by Boulder-based Tebo Properties and amid a cluster of restaurants that includes Texas Roadhouse, Red Robin, Buffalo Wild Wings, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Sushi Leo, Boulder Pho & Boba Tea and Gurkhas.

The online menu for the Parker location lists offerings including shrimp, oysters, scallops, mussels, lobster, calamari, several types of crab, crawfish, octopus, tilapia, catfish and clam chowder as well as chicken and alligator.

According to its Instagram page, the company has 32 franchised locations, including restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, New York and Tennessee.

Neither the owners nor the franchiser could be reached for comment about a projected opening date.