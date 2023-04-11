Woodward hires Amazon VP for top finance job
FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD), a Fort Collins company that designs, manufactures and services energy-conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets, has hired William Lacey as its new chief financial officer.
Lacey was most recently vice president of finance for Amazon Inc.’s (Nasdaq: AMZN) books and Kindle content division. His resume also includes 28 years in executive leadership roles at General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE).
“I’m pleased to welcome Bill to Woodward’s leadership team,” Woodward CEO Chip Blankenship said in a prepared statement. “His global operational and financial leadership experience, along with his proven ability to successfully execute on financial strategy, will support our efforts to accelerate profitable growth and deliver long-term value for our customers, members, and shareholders. I also want to thank Mark for his many outstanding achievements and contributions to Woodward and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
