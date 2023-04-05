UCHealth names interim president for Broomfield, Longmont hospitals

UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont.

BROOMFIELD AND LONGMONT — UCHealth has named an interim president for the health system’s Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont and Broomfield Hospital.

Ryan Rohman will oversee more than 1,100 employees at the two facilities, guiding the two hospitals’ continuing expansion in the two cities.

Rohman brings 20 years of health care leadership experience to the role. He replaces Lonnie Cramer, who recently was named as the new president and CEO of UCHealth’s hospitals in the Pikes Peak region.

“In the five-plus years they have been open, both Longs Peak Hospital and Broomfield Hospital have had a tremendous impact on the growing communities they serve,” Rohman said in a written statement. “The staff and providers have been dedicated to providing the very best patient care and experience close to home, and I’m thrilled with the opportunity to work alongside this talented group of professionals.”

Rohman is currently the vice president and chief operating officer of UCHealth’s Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

“Ryan brings a unique blend of health care experience that includes patient care, physician relations, hospital operations and community partnerships,” said Merle Taylor, UCHealth’s president of diversified services and community hospitals.

Rohman began his career in 2003 as a night-shift bedside nurse, eventually assuming various leadership positions at MCR and PVH through 2015, when he was named the chief nursing officer for MCR.