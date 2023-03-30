Can’d Aid launches Red Rocks Rendezvous Sweepstakes

LONGMONT — Can’d Aid, a Longmont-based nonprofit, has launched the “Can’d Aid Red Rocks Rendezvous Sweepstakes” in celebration of its 10-year anniversary this September.

Red Rocks Rendezvous gives supporters nationwide the opportunity to win a Colorado experience, including tickets to see Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps’ sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Sept. 27-28; a private, guided fly-fishing trip in the Rocky Mountains; and front-row access to Can’d Aid’s volunteer programs. Airfare and lodging are included, donated by United Airlines and Origin Hotel.

Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps facilitate instrument donations and host live music performances to underserved school districts across the country while they’re on tour as Can’d Aid Tunes Ambassadors.

Can’d Aid’s Music + Arts program provides students with resources to pursue creative outlets, and a chance to interact with award-winning artists. Can’d Aid has donated almost 3,000 new instruments to classrooms across the country to date.

Participants will be entered into the sweepstakes by becoming a Can’d Aid GEM (Gives Every Month) Donor. Every dollar raised will support Can’d Aid’s key program areas which work to increase access to music and the arts, protect and restore the environment, and improve physical health and mental wellness.

“Can’d Aid has evolved into so much more than we initially envisioned, and none of this would be possible without the thousands of volunteers who embraced our basic philosophy that doing good feels good and creates a ripple effect of goodness,” Can’d Aid founder and executive director Diana Ralston said in a prepared statement. “This is our way of saying thank you and showing some lucky winners the power of giving back.”

The grand-prize winner receives:

Two reserved tickets to Tyler Childers + the Food Stamps at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Two roundtrip flights provided by United Airlines.

Three nights lodging at Origin Hotel for Sept. 27-29.

Two volunteer slots at Can’d Aid’s 10-year anniversary volunteer project.

Invitation to Can’d Aid’s instrument donation and school music assembly with the Food Stamps.

One private, guided fly fishing experience (for two) with Rocky Mountain Anglers.

Can’d Aid + Tyler Childers swag.

Enter to win Can’d Aid’s Red Rocks Rendezvous before Sept. 4, 2023, at candaid.salsalabs.org/redrocksrendezvous.