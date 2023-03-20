Hotel occupancy rates continue climb; Greeley leads region

Greeley retained its spot on the top of the hotel-occupancy statistics for Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley in the most recent report from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The CHLA February report, released today, saw Greeley’s hotel occupancy at 67.3% — not the highest in the state but among the highest along the Front Range. The average daily rate in Greeley was recorded at $96.89. Year to date, Greeley’s hotel occupancy was 64.8% through February, with an average daily rate of $94.89.

Loveland’s hotel occupancy was 64.7% in February, with an average daily rate of $119.87. Year to date, hotel rooms in Loveland were occupied 60.1% of the time, with an ADR of $114.32.

Longmont saw 59.8% occupancy and an average daily rate of $95.11.

Boulder’s occupancy in February was 58.2% with an ADR of $157.22.

Fort Collins was close behind in February at 58% with an ADR of $122.39.

Hotels along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver saw 50% occupancy and a daily rate of $116.78.

Estes Park, far outside its peak season, saw hotels with a 24.5% occupancy with a daily rate of $130.09.

Statewide, the average occupancy was 62.9%, which was bolstered by high occupancy in the mountain resort communities — Steamboat Springs topped the state at 86.5% and an ADR of $407.86 (still about $1,000 less per day than Aspen) — as well as high occupancy in downtown Denver and near Denver International Airport.

February and year to date, virtually all occupancy rates and average daily rates were higher than a year ago, according to the report.