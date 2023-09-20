Lodging report: Summer season treats state’s hotels well

The summer’s been good for Colorado lodging establishments, with August occupancy rates in the high 70% range and exceeding 80% in much of the state, including Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

The August Rocky Mountain Lodging Report from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association showed, statewide, a 74.5% occupancy rate and an average daily rate of $190.81.

Boulder and the U.S. Highway 36 corridor topped the region in occupancy for the month of August, perhaps in anticipation of the fall sports season that has seen the University of Colorado’s hometown flush with visitors seeking to fill the stadium.

Boulder had an occupancy of 80.7% and a $250.31 average daily rate. The U.S. Highway 36 corridor, meanwhile, had an 80.5% occupancy but a more moderate $155.25 daily rate.

Longmont was not far behind, with a 79% occupancy and daily rate of $138.61.

Farther north, Greeley visitors, who filled 80.3% of hotel rooms for the month, paid the bargain average daily rate of $113.10.

Loveland visitors occupied 77.4% of hotel rooms and paid an average rate of $151.61.

Fort Collins hotels experienced 74.9% occupancy at an average rate of $159.98.

Estes Park hotels, still in their peak season, had occupancy of 72.9% and an average daily rate of $236.19.

The highest occupancy in the state during August was in Glenwood Springs, which saw an 88% occupancy.

So far this year, the state has seen 68.4% occupancy of its hotels, compared with 66.6% year to date last year in August. Average daily rates for the state are up as well, $191.71 this year compared with $183.24 last year through August.