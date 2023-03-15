Early-bird registration ends Friday for Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit
FORT COLLINS — Early-bird registration ends March 17 for the sixth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, scheduled for April 5 at the Hilton Fort Collins.
Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the event. The credits are offered through the Boulder-Longmont Association of Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.
The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with sessions focused on various aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Dennis Schick, broker/owner of Re/Max Alliance, and a commercial forecast by Ryan Schaefer, CEO of NAI Affinity.
Other sessions will explore:
- Affordable Housing: how governmental policies, zoning and fees affect availability of affordable housing.
- Home-Building Pain Points: how local and national builders are adapting to a slowdown in the housing market.
- Water Challenges & Solutions: how municipalities and water districts are meeting challenges posed by drought and limits on capacity and delivery systems.
- Excelling in a Changing Market: strategies and tactics employed by top agents to survive and thrive in a slowing market.
- Breaking Ground: two sessions exploring new development projects in area cities.
- Cap Rates: how rising interest rates have affected the commercial investment market.
- Construction Cost Shifts: recent shifts in the cost of construction materials, supply-chain issues and labor shortages.
Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $70 through March 17, after which the price will increase. CE credits cost $20 and may be purchased here.
Sponsors include title sponsors Re/Max Alliance, NAI Affinity and Elevations Credit Union; supporting sponsor McWhinney; and associate sponsors Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Galloway, Hartford Homes and Pinnacle.
