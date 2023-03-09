Team Left Hand sets fundraising record in 2022

LONGMONT — Team Left Hand, a group of more than 600 cyclists and volunteers supported by Left Hand Brewing Co., set a new fundraising record in 2022, exceeding its 2021 total by $67,000.

The team participated in eight Bike MS rides across the country and raised $869,387 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, taking funds raised since its inception in 2008 to more than $6.6 million. Team Left Hand is the largest national team of riders and fundraisers for Bike MS, which is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world.

Eight regional teams in Colorado, California, the Carolinas, Delaware, Florida, Ohio, Texas and Washington participated in eight Bike MS rides in 2022, earning multiple awards including best jersey, best tent and largest team. First-time participants and veteran riders worked to fundraise and volunteer on behalf of a common cause affecting almost 1 million people in the United States.

Team Left Hand said it will continue to grow its teams in 2023 and anticipates another record-breaking fundraising year, with a goal of exceeding $7 million total dollars raised by the group over its 15-year effort. Left Hand Brewing also will continue its national sponsorship of Bike MS for the fifth year.

“Supporting Team Left Hand is one of the most fulfilling things we do at Left Hand Brewing Company. Raising this amount of money to battle multiple sclerosis would not be possible without the thousands of individuals who donate, ride, volunteer and believe in this mission,” Chris Lennert, Team Left Hand national captain and Left Hand Brewing chief operating officer, said in a prepared statement. “We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but the work isn’t done. We’ll continue to do our part to Crush MS!”