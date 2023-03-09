No vacancy: Fordham Street corporate campus fully leased

The office spaces at 1625-1751 Fordham St. total 123,000 square feet. Courtesy Dean Callan & Co.

LONGMONT — The 123,000-square-foot offices at 1625-1751 Fordham St. in Longmont are fully occupied after recent leases by Enersys LLC, which has expanded and now holds 41,000 square feet in the facility, and the addition of Advanced Thin Films, which leased 60,000 square feet.

Dean Callan & Co. brokers Beau Gamble and Kevin Nelson represented property owner 1625 Fordham LLC in the leasing deals, and Harrison Archer and Ryan Link of CBRE represented Advanced Thin Films.

“1625 S Fordham will be a great building for ATF as it sits just minutes away from numerous amenities, and southwest Longmont can easily attract top talent from Denver, Boulder, and along the northern front range,” the Dean Callan & Co. brokers said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate Harrison Archer for bringing us the deal and we look forward to doing many more deals with this CBRE team in the future.”