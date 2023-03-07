Bank branches set to close, open across Boulder County

The opening of one bank branch in Boulder County and the closure of two others have been reported to Colorado banking regulators.

In late January, the Colorado Banking Board approved a notice of intent from Little Rock, Arkansas-based Encore Bank to establish a branch at 1911 11th St. in Boulder.

Last month, the board processed notices of intent to close branches from Denver’s HTLF Bank and Flagler-based High Plains Bank.

HTLF Bank informed regulators of the potential closure of its Nederland branch, operating as Citywide Banks, at 26 S. Colorado Highway 119. The Nederland branch is set to close on May 5, a bank spokesman told BizWest.High Plains will shutter its location at 2318 17th St. in Longmont, as previously reported by BizWest.