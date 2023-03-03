Media, Printing & Graphics  March 3, 2023

PR pro named CU system’s new communications vice president

BizWest Staff

DENVER — The University of Colorado system has hired Jeff Howard as its new communications vice president.

Howard, a managing partner at the Gomez Howard Group public-relations firm, starts this month.

“We’re thrilled to have Jeff bring his significant communications expertise, deep Colorado roots and passion for higher education to CU,” CU president Todd Saliman said in a prepared statement. “He will be a great asset as we continue to advance the narrative of how CU changes lives and adds substantial value to our state and beyond.”

Howard replaces Michael Sandler, who left the university system in June. Ken McConnellogue, who is retiring from CU, has served in the interim.

The CU system includes University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, the University of Colorado Denver and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Related Content

Study: Cannabis legalization doesn’t result in negative personal consequences

 January 31, 2023

BizWest Northern Colorado Economic Forecast: Is a recession on the horizon?

 January 27, 2023

Limelight Hotel Boulder aims for early 2025 opening

 January 23, 2023