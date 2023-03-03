PR pro named CU system’s new communications vice president

DENVER — The University of Colorado system has hired Jeff Howard as its new communications vice president.

Howard, a managing partner at the Gomez Howard Group public-relations firm, starts this month.

“We’re thrilled to have Jeff bring his significant communications expertise, deep Colorado roots and passion for higher education to CU,” CU president Todd Saliman said in a prepared statement. “He will be a great asset as we continue to advance the narrative of how CU changes lives and adds substantial value to our state and beyond.”

Howard replaces Michael Sandler, who left the university system in June. Ken McConnellogue, who is retiring from CU, has served in the interim.

The CU system includes University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, the University of Colorado Denver and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.