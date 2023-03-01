Future Legends receives liquor, entertainment license
WINDSOR — The town of Windsor has issued a liquor and entertainment license to Future Legends LLC sports park.
“All visitors of the Future Legends Complex will be permitted to carry alcoholic beverages in designated 21+ areas on the complex grounds: in the stadiums, dome restaurant, hotel bars, and retail center,” the sports park said in a press statement. “This license enables Future Legends to serve alcohol at all onsite events, such as complex-wide festivals, 15,000 person concerts, philanthropic events, and all sporting events.”
Casey Katofsky, executive director of operations for the complex, said that the organization will showcase regional and national brands in its offerings.
“Our liquor and alcohol partners include High Country Beverage (New Belgium, Modelo/ Corona, Coors, and White Claw/ Mike’s Hard), TightKnit Brewing, The Heart Distillery, Peculier Ales, and liquor partners of RNDC in the bourbon, rum, tequila, and vodka categories, including Breckenridge Distillery as a showcase partner.
“Being a youth sports complex, it is important that safety and comfort are the top priorities in any endeavor we pursue onsite,” Katofsky said. “Our liquor license will not change our primary goal of providing safe and fun entertainment for people of all ages, year round.”Future Legends is a 118-acre complex that eventually will include a stadium, multiple fields and diamonds, an indoor sports arena, hotels and restaurants.
