Vail Resorts blames weather conditions for declining visitorship in early ski season

BROOMFIELD — Season-to-date visitorship at Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) ski areas was down year-over-year in the early part of the 2023-2024 winter sports season, a result, the Broomfield-based company said, of poor weather conditions across its global mountain portfolio.

Visitor totals through Jan. 8 were “impacted by limited natural snow and variable temperatures that resulted in delayed openings, reduced terrain offerings, and select resort closure days through the holiday period,” the company said.

Despite the weather challenges, lift ticket revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same period last ski season, Vail said.

“Given the challenging conditions to start the 2023/2024 North American ski season, we are pleased with our season-to-date results and the guest service delivered at our resorts, highlighting the stability provided by our season pass program and the investments we have made in our resorts and employees,” Vail said. “Through the holiday period ended Jan. 7, 2024, conditions across our North American resorts were below average in all regions compared to the strong early season conditions in the prior year period, leading to a decline in both local and destination skier visitation.”