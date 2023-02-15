Suite Studios raises $3.5M to bolster cloud-based offerings
BOULDER — Suite Studios Inc., a Boulder software company that provides cloud-based video-production software, has raised $3.5 million in investor funds to help bolster its “cloud-based platform [that] empowers creatives to streamline post production workflows, collaborate in real-time, and unlock their creative potential,” Suite Studios said in a news release.
The seed fundraising round, led by Bonfire Ventures, with participation from Range Ventures, comes on the heels of a $4.5 million raise last year.
“The new funding will primarily go toward serving Suite Studio’s growing list of customers and recruiting top talent, particularly to help develop innovative products to satisfy customers’ ongoing needs for streamlined cloud workflows,” Suite Studio’s said in the release.
“We look to back companies with innovative solutions to solve big customer pain points, and Suite Studios’ growth in just a matter of months speaks for itself,” Brett Queener, managing director at Bonfire Ventures, said in the release. “For far too long, post production agencies’ growth has been limited by their ability to fund large up-front investments in computing power and ensure they have corresponding customer demand to offset them. With Suite, the answer is, indeed, no more. Every post production agency can now focus on and compete for any work, anywhere and get back to focus all their time on being amazing creators.”
