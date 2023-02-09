Hotel Boulderado’s tea time ranked among nation’s best

BOULDER — Historic Hotels of America, an arm of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, has placed Hotel Boulderado on its annual list of the 25 best afternoon tea experiences in the United States.

“Opening in 1909 as Boulder, Colorado’s first luxury hotel, Hotel Boulderado debuted its contemporary afternoon tea experiences in the 1990s. The annual Holiday Afternoon Tea is the longest-running experience and is available in November and December,” Historic Hotels said. “During the holiday season, on tables set along the mezzanine in the historic wing, guests enjoy afternoon tea under the beautiful stained-glass canopy ceiling as they look over the grand 28-foot-tall white fir tree from northern New Mexico.”

Hotel Boulderado was the only establishment in Colorado included on the 2023 best tea times list.