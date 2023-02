Colorado companies lay off 334 in latest WARN filings

Notifications under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act cutting 334 jobs have been filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The Denver Post reports that Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc. will cut 151 jobs in Denver, with DCP Midstream cutting 136 jobs in the company’s Denver Tech Center headquarters, and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. eliminating 47 jobs in Pueblo County.