Colorado Chautauqua names Siegels as co-chairs for 125th anniversary

BOULDER — The Colorado Chautauqua National Historic Landmark has named Boulder business leader and entrepreneur Mo Siegel and his wife, Jennifer, as honorary co-chairs of its 125th anniversary celebration.

Throughout 2023, a series of free and affordable events will showcase Chautauqua, bringing together diverse elements of the community for entertainment and educational experiences.

Located at the foot of the Boulder Flatirons, the Colorado Chautauqua attracts more than a million visitors each year to its cultural and education programs, community events, historic lodging and outdoor adventures.

Mo Siegel founded Celestial Seasonings Inc. in 1970 and for more than 29 years was chairman and president of the largest manufacturer and marketer of specialty teas in North America. Jennifer Cooke Siegel, a former television and movie actress, is also author of “Jen’s Kitchen” recipes, which inspired the “Cooking with Tea” cookbooks sold nationwide.

“As big fans and neighbors of Chautauqua, Jen and I are honored to co-chair this important celebration,” Mo Siegel said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to engaging the entire community in commemorating such a significant milestone and launching a shared vision for the next 125 years. Chautauqua is a treasured blessing to Boulder.”

A Steering Committee comprised of leaders from the business, arts, nonprofit, philanthropic and educational communities, including Stephen Tebo, real estate owner, developer, and philanthropist; and John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber; along with other foundational members of the community, will oversee a schedule of anniversary events, including a multimedia exhibit in partnership with the Museum of Boulder at the Tebo Center from Jan.12-April 2 and a series of community activities throughout the year, including a gala and festival celebrating Chautauqua’s birthday in July.

“It’s an exciting time for Chautauqua, and we are honored to have such a distinguished group of community members both guide our 125th Anniversary Celebration and collaborate with us to create a dynamic vision for the next 125 years,” said Shelly Benford, CEO of the Colorado Chautauqua.

Chautauqua Anniversary Steering Committee members include: