 January 25, 2023

Baseline Starbucks location first in Boulder to unionize

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — The Starbucks location at 2400 Baseline Road in Boulder voted Tuesday to unionize.

The vote, which according to the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United was 13-2, makes the Baseline shop the first Starbucks in the city to join a labor organization. 

“We’re excited to finally be able to join the labor movement and show workers that we can initiate change. As the first Starbucks within Boulder and the first within our district to unionize, we hope to inspire our fellow partners that changes are possible when we support each other,” organizing committee members at the coffee shop said in a prepared statement. “Starbucks claims it saves an empty chair on the board for a customer and another for a partner. Through unionizing, we’ve finally filled their purposely empty chair.”

Workers at the Boulder store join employees at eight other Colorado Starbucks locations in unionization. In Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, there are union shops in Superior and Greeley.

BOULDER — The Starbucks location at 2400 Baseline Road in Boulder voted Tuesday to unionize.

The vote, which according to the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United was 13-2, makes the Baseline shop the first Starbucks in the city to join a labor organization. 

“We’re excited to finally be able to join the labor movement and show workers that we can initiate change. As the first Starbucks within Boulder and the first within our district to unionize, we hope to inspire…

Related Content

Greeley Starbucks workers strike this weekend

 December 16, 2022

Workers at Greeley Starbucks location vote to unionize

 September 28, 2022

Greeley Starbucks union vote set for Tuesday

 September 26, 2022