Baseline Starbucks location first in Boulder to unionize
BOULDER — The Starbucks location at 2400 Baseline Road in Boulder voted Tuesday to unionize.
The vote, which according to the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United was 13-2, makes the Baseline shop the first Starbucks in the city to join a labor organization.
“We’re excited to finally be able to join the labor movement and show workers that we can initiate change. As the first Starbucks within Boulder and the first within our district to unionize, we hope to inspire our fellow partners that changes are possible when we support each other,” organizing committee members at the coffee shop said in a prepared statement. “Starbucks claims it saves an empty chair on the board for a customer and another for a partner. Through unionizing, we’ve finally filled their purposely empty chair.”
Workers at the Boulder store join employees at eight other Colorado Starbucks locations in unionization. In Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, there are union shops in Superior and Greeley.
