Greeley Stampede plans new features, parade theme, scholarships

GREELEY – Managers of the annual Greeley Stampede, to be held June 22-July 4 this year, have announced new seating options for the concert series and an increased high school scholarship fund through the Greeley Stampede Foundation.

According to the Greeley Tribune, organizers also are looking for businesses and organizations to add floats for the event’s Independence Day Parade, the theme of which will be “Celebrating Our Community.”