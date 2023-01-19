Handyman Connection opens Brighton location
BRIGHTON — A new Handyman Connection franchise location has opened in Brighton.
Handyman Connection is a Blue Ash, Ohio-based company that franchises handyman companies around the country. It has locations in Colorado and recently announced two new locations, one in Brighton and one in Parker.
The Brighton business is owned by husband-and-wife duo Shane and Cynthia Cowan.
Shane Cowan previously worked as a senior project superintendent for a Denver contractor. “With a full career already under my belt, I’ve lived the commercial side of the construction industry and look at our new Handyman Connection business with fresh eyes,” Shane Cowan said in a written statement. “I simply wanted to get back to helping people again. Cynthia and I now hope to utilize Handyman Connection in Brighton as a positive force for our community.”
Handyman Connection services a variety of home improvement and repair needs from carpentry, flooring and electrical work to painting, plumbing and remodeling, the company said in a press statement. If the franchise is unable to do the work, it refers homeowners to a network of local craftsmen.
