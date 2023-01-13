Colorado bankruptcies increase 6% in December, but year overall showed decline

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcies increased 6% in December compared with the same period a year ago, but overall filings in 2022 declined 18.9% from 2021.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 400 bankruptcy filings in December, compared with 377 in December 2021.

The state recorded 5,092 bankruptcy filings last year, compared with 6,281 in 2021.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: