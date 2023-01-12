Can’d Aid projects served 85,000 people in 2022

LONGMONT — Can’d Aid, a Longmont-based nonprofit organization, hosted more than 100 projects across the U.S. in 2022, supporting sustainability, disaster relief, and physical health and mental wellness.

Projects in 2022 included 6,000 volunteers and corporate sponsors, enabling the organization to serve more than 85,000 people. Projects included building 5,400 bikes and skateboards and donating more than 500 instruments to underserved youth across the country as a part of the national movement to get children outside, active and creative.

Can’d Aid, since its inception in 2013, has built and donated thousands of bikes and skateboards through its Treads + Trails program and donated 45% more bikes and skateboards year-over-year in 2022.

“2022 was amazing for Can’d Aid,” founder and executive director Diana Ralston said in a prepared statement. “With an integrated approach, we provide a variety of resources to communities in need. Our unique events attract volunteers who live and work in these areas, and the simple truth is, doing good also feels good and creates a ripple effect of goodness.”

Can’d Aid’s Music + Arts programs help combat the mental health crisis among American children by donating new instruments and a chance to interact with award-winning artists. To date, Can’d Aid has donated almost 3,000 instruments and hosted more than 65 educational music workshops across the country. In 2022, Can’d Aid increased the number of instruments donated by 150%.

“Can’d Aid’s Music + Arts program was designed to inspire the next generation of musicians, but the organic way it has grown creates impactful and surprisingly meaningful opportunities for our TUNES Ambassadors to give back while on tour,” Ralston said. “In 2022 we were able to donate over 500 instruments to children across the country and provide them with a live performance from heartfelt musicians.”

Can’d Aid was founded in September 2013 after flooding caused massive destruction in Colorado totalling more than $1 billion in damages.