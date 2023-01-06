Longmont Economic Development Partnership names new board, executive committee members
LONGMONT — Six new directors have been selected to serve on the Longmont Economic Development Partnership board.
They are:
- Don Haddad, St. Vrain Valley School District.
- Darrin Anson, FirstBank.
- Jack Bestall, Bestall Collaborative.
- Pam Hora, Tetra Tech.
- Steve Lane, BAS1S Architecture & Design.
- Michael Mercier, Seagate.
Additionally, LEDP leadership has appointed the following board members to its executive committee:
- Chairman: Cameron Grant, Lyons Gaddis.
- Vice chairman – Lonnie Cramer, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
- Secretary – Jack Bestall, Bestall Collaborative.
- Past chairman – Eric Wallace, Left Hand Brewing Co.