Economy & Economic Development  January 6, 2023

Longmont Economic Development Partnership names new board, executive committee members

BizWest Staff

LONGMONT — Six new directors have been selected to serve on the Longmont Economic Development Partnership board.

They are:

  • Don Haddad, St. Vrain Valley School District.
  • Darrin Anson, FirstBank.
  • Jack Bestall, Bestall Collaborative.
  • Pam Hora, Tetra Tech. 
  • Steve Lane, BAS1S Architecture & Design.
  • Michael Mercier, Seagate.

Additionally, LEDP leadership has appointed the following board members to its executive committee:

  • Chairman: Cameron Grant, Lyons Gaddis.
  • Vice chairman – Lonnie Cramer, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
  • Secretary – Jack Bestall, Bestall Collaborative.
  • Past chairman – Eric Wallace, Left Hand Brewing Co.

Related Content

Climbing Collective plans new Longmont, Greeley locations

 December 7, 2022