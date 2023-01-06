Longmont Economic Development Partnership names new board, executive committee members

LONGMONT — Six new directors have been selected to serve on the Longmont Economic Development Partnership board.

They are:

Don Haddad, St. Vrain Valley School District.

Darrin Anson, FirstBank.

Jack Bestall, Bestall Collaborative.

Pam Hora, Tetra Tech.

Steve Lane, BAS1S Architecture & Design.

Michael Mercier, Seagate.

Additionally, LEDP leadership has appointed the following board members to its executive committee: