Larimer County board names new chair, chair pro tem

FORT COLLINS – Jody Shadduck-McNally, who represents District 3 on the three-member Board of Larimer County Commissioners, has been picked to serve as chair of the board for 2023, and District 1 Commissioner John Kefalas was named to serve as chair pro tem.

The votes were taken by the board on Tuesday during its regular administrative-matters meeting. The commissioners reorganize and appoint a new chair and chair pro tem each year in January.

Shadduck-McNally, who served as chair pro tem last year, succeeds District 2 Commissioner Kristin Stephens, who chaired the board in 2022.