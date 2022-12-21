Early-bird registration ends Dec. 31 for Northern Colorado Economic Forecast
LOVELAND — Early-bird registration ends Dec. 31 for BizWest’s 2023 Economic Forecast, to be held Jan. 26.
The event will explore changing economic conditions in Northern Colorado and beyond and will feature a keynote address by Richard Wobbekind, senior economist at the University of Colorado Boulder and associate dean of the Leeds School of Business.
The luncheon event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites conference center in Loveland. Registration can be accomplished here. Tickets cost $55 through Dec. 31, after which the price increases to $65. Corporate tables may also be purchased by contacting Jeff Nuttall at jnuttall@bizwest.com.
Wobbekind will join a panel of industry experts to be moderated by Constantin Gurdgiev, associate professor of finance at the University of Northern Colorado Monfort College of Business.
Also on the panel will be:
- Scott Grimm, tax office managing partner, BDO USA LLP.
- Jacob Hallauer, president and principal, NAI Affinity.
- Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado.
- Kevin Unger, president of the UCHealth North Region.
